Marvel Games director blasts DC game plan

DC new chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the highly-anticipated DC's upcoming slate, connecting films, series, and video games.

They pair met with critical applause; however, some voiced reservations about their ambitious plans.

Firaxis Games designer Jake Solomon reacted to the news on Twitter, "This would have been a nightmare for us on Midnight Suns. I understand the desire (I think), but movies and games are so, so different.

And the pressure this puts on the amazing voice actors in the games space? Different universes. And that's how they should/will stay."

Solomon was co-director of Marvel's Midnight Suns, which added many stylistic elements from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but was completely separate from it.

Earlier, DC chief James Gunn announced the 10-year-plan of the DC universe involving Batman and his assassin son, a brand new take on Superman and a Swamp Thing movie, among many others.