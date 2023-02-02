DC chief reacts to 'Batgirl' axed: 'It happens sometimes'

DC head honchos addressed the Batgirl controversy at their slate announcement for DC's future.

"I saw the movie," Safran continued, "There are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film, but that was not releasable. It happens sometimes."

"I think [Warner Discovery CEO David] Zaslav and the team made a bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC and those people involved. I spoke to [Batgirl directors] Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah last week — we'd love to be in business with all of them."

"I think it was not an easy decision, but they made the right decision by shelving it," stressed Safran, adding, "Batgirl is inevitably a character we'll include in our story."

Meanwhile, Warner Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said the media overhyped the Batgirl cancellation.

"Media likes to talk about media, I guess," he said back in September. "We have healthy relationships with talent, and we are offering one of the best platforms for anyone in the creative space."

The Leslie Grace-Michael Keaton-Brendan Fraser starring film made around $70M. Insiders close to the situation disclosed that chances were high that Batgirl's release would impact the larger universe storyline that was envisioned with The Flash.