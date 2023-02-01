Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy was 'not sure' about media in their life

Prince Harry admits media played a role in separating him from Chelsy Davey.
The Duke of Sussex recalls in memoir ‘Spare’ that Chels was often bothered by the excessive media attention she got because of being a love interest to one of the Britain heirs.
He says: “Chels and I learned an important lesson. Africa was Africa…but Britain was always Britain. Soon after we arrived back at Heathrow we were papped. Never fun for me, but not a shock either. There’d been a few years, after Mummy disappeared, when I’d hardly ever been papped, but now it was constant.”
He writes: “I advised Chelsy to treat it like a chronic illness, something to be managed. But she wasn’t sure she wanted to have a chronic illness. I told her I understood. Perfectly valid feeling. But this was my life, and if she wanted to share any part of it, she’d have to share this too. You get used to it, I lied.”
Chelsy and Harry broke up in 2010, six years after dating the Duke of Sussex.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore's relationship became public in 2003
Pamela Anderson tells her life story in her documentary Pamela, a love story
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left the 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' season four early
Rupert Grint played the role of Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films
King Charles III wants Harry and Meghan to be with him
Dave Bautista previously showed willingness to play Batman's villain Bane