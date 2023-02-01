Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy was 'not sure' about media in their life

Prince Harry admits media played a role in separating him from Chelsy Davey.

The Duke of Sussex recalls in memoir ‘Spare’ that Chels was often bothered by the excessive media attention she got because of being a love interest to one of the Britain heirs.

He says: “Chels and I learned an important lesson. Africa was Africa…but Britain was always Britain. Soon after we arrived back at Heathrow we were papped. Never fun for me, but not a shock either. There’d been a few years, after Mummy disappeared, when I’d hardly ever been papped, but now it was constant.”

He writes: “I advised Chelsy to treat it like a chronic illness, something to be managed. But she wasn’t sure she wanted to have a chronic illness. I told her I understood. Perfectly valid feeling. But this was my life, and if she wanted to share any part of it, she’d have to share this too. You get used to it, I lied.”

Chelsy and Harry broke up in 2010, six years after dating the Duke of Sussex.