Jonas Brothers announce ‘The Album’ and future tour at Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers surprised their fans as they confirmed the release date of their upcoming new music album at the Hollywood’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.
The pop group, composed of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, made the announcement of a new album titled, The Album and future tour as they received the prestigious honor, the Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2,745th star.
During the ceremony, as the three brothers stood at the podium to accept the honour, Nick said, “We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out 5 May. And we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year.”
"This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family and our friends who have been with us every step of the way," Kevin Jonas said at the ceremony. He called the group's fans "the driving force" behind the band.
The Album — the group's sixth — will feature modernized '70s pop and Americana elements. The upcoming album will mark the group’s second release since their 2019 comeback, which they celebrated with their Happiness Begins album release that year.
