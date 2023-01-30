Prince William not willing to trust Prince Harry says expert

Prince William has dismissed Prince Harry call for talks between them, according to royal expert Neil Sean.

He was referring to Harry's interviews for his memoir Spare where he said he wanted the Royal Family to apologise to him and offer "accountability" during a sit-down.

The expert said Prince of Wales feels he "cannot afford to trust his younger brother right now".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said William sees Harry as "a lost cause".

"According to a very good source, William is feeling pragmatic about the entire issue with his brother, Sean said.

The expert added, "He feels that he has done everything in his power, his absolute best, to advise and guide Harry."

Neil Sean said, "Harry decided to take his own advice and now Prince William has told a very good source that he is resigned to the fact that he has lost his younger brother."