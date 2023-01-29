Hilary Duff says she is proud that costar Jennifer Coolidge is having her moment

Hilary Duff discussed her A Cinderella Story co-star Jennifer Coolidge in her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. According to People, Hilary Duff expressed pride in Jennifer for finally experiencing success after winning numerous awards for her work in HBO's The White Lotus series.
Hilary said, "I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge. It's been really cool to see. My favourite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming A Cinderella Story and talking about the omegas."
She further added, "She's always been a lovely human being, but I'm really proud to see her moment. I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage. It's so dope."
Hilary Duff and Jennifer Coolidge worked together in the 2004 film A Cinderella Story.
