Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif clicked at Zoya Akhtar's place: Is 'Jee Le Zaraa' finally happening?

Jee Le Zaraa will be produced under the banner of Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were seen leaving director Zoya Akhtar's place last night, fans feel that Jee Le Zaraa is finally happening.

The media clicked the two actors dressed up in their casual clothes looking beautiful and elegant.

Alia, who is also the new mommy of B-town, wore a simple black coloured crop top with a pair of high-waisted trousers. She also wore a black shrug over her outfit and opted for a pony tail with no-make on.

Meanwhile, Katrina looked gorgeous as always in a white t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. She also donned down a military printed jacket. She also chose a no-make up look and left her hair open.

The duo had a happy meet and greet with the media and also posed and waved for the camera while leaving Zoya’s house and getting into their cars.













Film Jee Le Zaraa was announced back in 2021. The film will mark as the directorial comeback of actor Farhan Akhtar. The exciting road trip movie will feature Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, reports PinkVilla.

