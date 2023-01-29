BLACKPINK poses with tennis star Roger Federer in Paris: See pic

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has met tennis legend Roger Federer during their Paris trip, Allkpop reported
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Swiss tennis star shared a picture of him posing with all the members of BLACKPINK.
The caption reads: “My kids said this was a definite IG post.”
The photo was taken in France, where the K-pop group was participating in the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert, which was hosted by a charity group associated with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.
For those unversed, Roger Federer is a famous Swiss tennis star and 20-time grand slam champion. He announced his retirement from tennis in September 2022.
