‘Daredevil: Born Again’ writers’ room will have real-life attorneys to write Matt Murdock

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again will mostly be focussing on Carlie Cox’s Matt Murdock rather than the vigilante.

The studio has reportedly hired real-life lawyers to join the show’s writers’ room, via CBR.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Born Again's list of writers currently includes David Feige (no relation to Kevin Feige), Thomas Wong and Zachary Reiter, who are all real-life attorneys.

Feige served as a public defender in New York City before writing for shows like Raising the Bar and For Life. He also founded The Bronx Freedom Fund, a non-profit bail organisation. He also wrote the book Indefensible: One Lawyer's Journey Into the Inferno of American Justice.

Wong was also an attorney in New York before writing on Bull, Minority Report and Good Trouble. Reiter was a prosecutor, serving as assistant district attorney in Queens. Reiter's spent time writing for Law & Order: Organized Crime and CSI: New York.

The Cosmic Circus also reports that Born Again's writers' room includes Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree. Whereas Feige, Wong and Reiter have legal backgrounds, Blankenship and Godfree know a thing or two about superheroes.

Blankenship served as co-creator and showrunner of The CW's live-action DC series Naomi, in addition to writing for The CW's mothership Arrowverse series, Arrow.

Godfree also wrote for such CW shows as Arrow, The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, even serving as co-showrunner on the latter.

Other writers who have reportedly joined Born Again's staff include Devon Kliger and Aisha Porter-Christie. The Marvel series' showrunners are Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

The series has received an 18-episode for its first season, a significant increase over the standard order for shows on Disney+.