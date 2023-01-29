Katy Perry recalls branding Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ boring: ‘Biggest mistake!’

Katy Perry talks about one of her biggest mistakes in life regarding Billie Eilish’s music.
The admission has been made in a face-to-face Q & A session that took place between Katy and her fans.
According to Pop Crave, it was there that she got candid over everything.
For those unversed, the converastion arose in the middle of a concert event and Perry addressed this ‘mistake’ in front of fans all around.
She admitted that when being asked to join in on Ocean Eyes, she felt the song was ‘too boring’ and passed on it.
This wound up being the “biggest mistake” the most “huge mistake” of her entire career.
She was even quoted saying, “[Someone] sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”
“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring. -- Big mistake. Huge mistake.”
Hundreds are filling in forms to perform historic roles at King Charles' Coronation: report
Henry Cavill spotted with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso for dinner in Beverly Hills
Priscilla Presley lost her daughter Lisa Marie Presley on January 12
Prince Andrew scandals and Harry's revelations have badly damaged the monarchy...
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in November
Rob Gronkowski gets playful with friend Tom Brady, 45, on dating their 76-year-old co-star Sally Field