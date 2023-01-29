Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sit with Piers Morgan for final showdown?

One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most outspoken critics Piers Morgan has challenged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sit with him for the final showdown.

In a new interview, the former Good Morning Britain's host admitted he would love to confront the California-based couple face-to-face for a final showdown after their bombshell claims in their interviews, docuseries and Harry's book 'Spare'.

Morgan, during his appearance on on Spencer Matthews' Big Fish podcast, said it was time to sit down with the pair. "I do think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be great for them and for me," he suggested.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not directly responded to Morgan's challenge, do not seem to pay heed on his offer.

A source close to the Sussexes, has claimed that Meghan and Harry have no plan to indulge into any new war with the host, adding that it will produce nothing good, but will surely hit the ratings of the show.

The 57-year-old Uncensored presenter, in the same interview, made a brutal dig at Harry, saying: "I think he's completely deluded, very manipulated. I mean, they’re as bad as each other, to be honest with you. I think that he genuinely believes he can do all this."