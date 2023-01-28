Prince Harry’s ‘gone too far’ and need ‘rebranding: ‘Sussex brand is lost

File Footage

Prince Harry warned against letting the layers of his Sussex brand be reduced to ‘criticisms and complaints’.



Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing at the Royal Holloway University of London made this revelation.

Her admissions have been made to Express UK, and during the course of her interview, she warned about future problems and said, “Harry has gone too far with his criticisms of the Royal Family. He is certainly not going the right away about this.”



“What is getting lost in all of this is the Sussex brand. What is the Sussex brand?”

“We know they are not allowed to use Sussex Royal anymore so they set up the Archewell Foundation, with Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. The deals with Netflix and Spotify tie in with all of that.”

“But within all this furore and all of the discussions, all the talk is about the Sussexes, Harry and of course, the 'Spare', which are all sort of sub-brands that are floating around.”

“You don't hear a thing about Archewell and it seems that Archewell is getting completely lost in all of this other stuff.”