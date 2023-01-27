Pamela Anderson feels Tim Allen had no bad intentions when he flashed her

Pamela Anderson claimed in her book that Tim Allen had allegedly flashed her in 1991, but she then texted a reporter to clarify that he had no bad intentions, according to Fox News.



Pamela wrote that Tim is a comedian and it is his job to cross the line. She had written in her book she had stepped out of her dressing room where the sitcom Home Improvement was shot and found Allen in the hallway where he flashed her.

Pamela told the reporter, "Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions."

She had written in her book, "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Pamela wrote that they were shooting for Home Improvement in 1991 when the incident happened. However, Tim refuted Pamela's claims and said that no such thing ever happened.