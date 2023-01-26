Meghan Markle 'not a witch who casts spell on Prince Harry'

Prince Harry was "in the driving seat" when the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals to live a life of their choice, a royal biographer has claimed.

Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" has apparently hit back at the claims that the Duchess of Sussex influenced in any way her husband's decision over his exit from the Firm, his family or any other aspect of his life.

"It's bizarre, because I think that the image that is often portrayed is that Meghan is a sort of witch-like character that has cast a spell over Harry and he is unable to make a decision for himself, to think straight, to treat his relationship with his family in the way that he wants or tell his own story without her involvement," Scobie, during his appearance on the YouTube channel of Common Sense, said:



The author's tried to reject the idea that Harry sees things from Meghan's eyes and the Duke is influence by the Duchess who allegedly rules his thoughts, saying the Duchess has no magic power.