Kanye West remains unaffected from Australia boycott calls?

Kanye West seemingly unbothered by the growing calls to ban his entry into Australia as he enjoyed dinner with his daughter North and new wife, Bianca Censori.

The dinner took place on January 22 at a lavish restaurant, where Ye's daughter met his wife for the first time.

After the meet-up, the newly-wed rapper also argued with a paparazzi for invading his privacy.

"Stop. Just stop, bro," he frustratingly said. "It's like antagonistic. You got the shot. It's like, you don't even know. Y'all just jump up on people like this."

Meanwhile, on the reports of West's plans to visit Australia, many raised opposition to allowing the disgraced rapper to enter the country, including government officials.

During an interview with Channel Nine, Minister for Education Jason Clare responded to the reports of the disgraced rapper visiting the country to meet his new wife, Bianca Censori's family.

"People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected.

I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

Victoria's Industry Minister, Ben Carroll, also expressed concerns about Ye's plans to visit the country.

"Kanye West visiting Australia is a matter for the federal government. We know he holds some very extremist views."

Moreover, Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who holds the portfolio of an immigration minister under a previous government, also called for the ban on the disgraced rapper's entry.

"His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct, his behaviour are appalling," he told 3AW radio.

"He's not a person of good character, and the minister has the ability to stop somebody coming into our country of bad character."

Meanwhile, West was reportedly spotted in Melbourne amid calls to ban his entry in the country over hate speech.



