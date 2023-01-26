Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making reconciliation ‘extremely difficult’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘never be able to’ make any kind of reconciliation possible with his ‘extremely difficult’.



This claim has been made by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, during the course of his interview with Us Weekly.

Mr Sacerdoti started it all off by saying, “I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day.”

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary."

Before concluding he also added, "I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.”