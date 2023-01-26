Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making reconciliation ‘extremely difficult’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘never be able to’ make any kind of reconciliation possible with his ‘extremely difficult’.
This claim has been made by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, during the course of his interview with Us Weekly.
Mr Sacerdoti started it all off by saying, “I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day.”
“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary."
Before concluding he also added, "I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.”
Priyanka Chopra said when Nick Jonas proposed he told her 'I checked all his boxes… and would I check another one?'
Brooklyn Beckham shared his latest take on the Italian classic, fans called it 'basic' and 'lacked finesse'
Matty Healy saved by bandmates as he attempted to make another racial comment during the show break in Leeds
'The person on 'Rust' clearly was not qualified for the job,' said Michael Shannon for 'Rust' armorer
Jimmy Kimmel reacted of Oscar bet, 'Will any host or award presenter be slapped during the show?'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went to an undisclosed location together to 'lay low'