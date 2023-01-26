Prince Harry should ‘know better’, Diana’s former butler launches scathing takedown

File Footagee

Prince Harry is being put on blast for his attacks against a family he was ‘very much loved in’.



Former royal staff member Paul Burrell made this admission during his appearance on the GB News panel with host Dan Wootton.

Mr Burrell stated by saying, “We wouldn't want any harm come to Harry and Meghan, but if they stayed quiet and lived a dignified life, and did the work they were supposed to do....”



“I know the Americans love the Royal Family, so why would Harry want to destroy and dismantle the very institution which he came from, which his mother loved?”

During the course of the converastion, Mr Burell also chimed in on whether the monarchy was ‘truly as great’ as people believe it to be.

To this, he responded by saying, “I know the situation! I know the institution! Don't tell me about the institution, I've lived in it.”

"I lived in it for 21 years, I know the way Harry and Meghan came into the Royal Family.”

“I know exactly what the Queen did for Harry and Meghan, she bent over backwards to try and accommodate all their whims and all their wishes.”

“But nothing was good enough. “Harry should know better, he was brought up better.”