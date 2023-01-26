Gisele Bündchen fuels romance with trainer Joaquim Valente as they go horse riding

Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were once again spotted on a potential date as they took a joy ride.

The pair was photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, per Page Six.

The Brazilian model was all smiles as she rode next to Valente, dressed in casually in jeans and a green tank top. Meanwhile, the jiu-jitsu instructor wore a blue T-shirt, jeans and a backward baseball hat.

The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were snapped enjoying a dinner date in Costa Rica in November 2022. The duo had grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Valente’s co-trainer Jordan.

However, a source told Page Six at the time that the duo is “strictly platonic and professional.”

“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” the insider said, while another source shared that he travels “with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled.”

Another insider disclosed to People Magazine earlier this week that the model and the trainer have a strong bond, but they are not rushing into anything.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” the insider told the outlet. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

If things do take off between the mom of two and the fitness guru, it would be her first relationship since finalising her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, after 13 years.