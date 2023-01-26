 
Thursday January 26, 2023
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s intentions behind the name ‘Aire’ exposed: Source

By Web Desk
January 26, 2023
Here is the real reason Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to go with Aire, when thinking up the renaming of their second child.

According to the source, “Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons.”

The source in question made these admissions to HollywoodLife and explained, “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.”

“In Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage," before concluding the insider also added.

For those unversed, Kylie rejected the name Wolf for her son only seven weeks into his life, but only recently divulged his newfound name, just a day ago.