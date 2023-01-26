Britney Spears gets cop visit after fan complaint over Instagram

Britney Spears got a police visit this week, arranged by her fans.
The popstar's admirers got worried when her Instagram account disappeared out of thin air.
TMZ reports: "Fans became alarmed, believing the deleted account meant Britney was in trouble ... and called the Ventura Co. Sheriff's Office."
"Britney's home and determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger. It's unclear if they spoke to Britney directly, or if someone else assured them she was OK," they added.
This comes days after Britney was spotted in a verbal argument with her husband, Sam Asghar, at a restaurant.
