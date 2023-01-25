Chrissy Teigen unveils the first photo of her new-born daughter, Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen revealed the face of her newest little bundle of joy, Esti Maxine, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Teigen welcomed her daughter with husband John Legend around two weeks ago.

“look at u [sic] out here lookin [sic] like a baby,” the model, 37, captioned an Instagram photo that featured an up-close look of a sleeping Esti.

As soon as the mom of three posted the photo of the baby girl, proud dad, Legend commented, “My little Esti,” along with an emotional emoji and a heart.

Many celebrity moms followed up with the post.

“Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!,” Kaley Cuoco, who is also expecting her first child, wrote.



“Soooo beautiful just like her mama,” Kris Jenner wrote, while adding a bunch of heart emojis.

“Welcome earthside little one,” fellow mom Olivia Munn followed up.

Jenna Dewan gushed with a heart-eyed emoji, “Omgggggggggg”

Mom-to-be Rumer Willis wrote, “Omg so beautiful”

Yolanda Hadid said, “congratulations mama, she is an angel”

According to People, just two weeks ago, Legend, 44, announced the birth of his rainbow baby with Teigen while playing a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013 and are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

