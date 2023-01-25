King Charles, Prince William's plan is working against Prince Harry says expert

A British exert thinks the royal family 'keep quiet plan' in response to Prince Harry's recent allegations is working.

"The Duke of Sussex will eventually "burn himself out", said Pauline Maclaran, while praising the royal family's old strategy.

Prince Harry had also talked about the palace's policy of not commenting on unfavorable media reports in his Netflix documentary.

Two weeks after Harry's book was released around the world, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have yet to make any public comment on the claims made by the prince.

Talking to the Express.co.uk, Professor Maclaran said: "The Royal Family are taking the right stance because the way it is going is that Harry will burn himself out."

"If they make any reply, it risks exasperating the whole thing and we end up in a 'he said, she said, they said' battle.

"They would be horrified to start that and are probably scared to set anything else off.