‘In your light, I learn how to love’ Athiya Shetty shares love-soaked pictures from her wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married!

Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony today and took to her Instagram to share love-soaked pictures. She looks ethereally beautiful in traditional wear.





Earlier today, Suniel Shetty confirmed the marriage of two. He said to the press, “Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law.” Moreover, he seemed to be over the moon on becoming a father-in-law.

Multiple celebrities were snapped at the ceremony. A lot of people from B-Town including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have extended warm wishes towards newly married couple.