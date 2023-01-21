Here’s the real reason James Cameron is rereleasing ‘Titanic’ in theatres this year

Titanic is returning to the big screens to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Valentine’s Day, this year.

Although, the re-release of the James Cameron blockbuster isn’t exactly happening on the actual anniversary date.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the filmmaker explained the reasoning behind the date decision, via Entertainment Weekly.

Cameron shared that he wanted to do something for the 25th year milestone because he is “probably not gonna be around for the 50th.” He shared that “there’s another kind of half-generation of people that haven't seen Titanic in a movie theatre and maybe a bunch of nostalgia for, you know, amongst people that have seen it in a movie theatre or have always wanted to.”

He continued, “Then the question was, ‘Okay, what’s the date?’ Well, the date that made sense to me was Valentine’s Day, because in the original release, which was 1997 into 1998, we came out a few days before Christmas. I think it was December 16th. But the highest-grossing single day of the release was Valentine’s Day.” (Titanic, in fact, opened in the U.S. on December 19, 1997, EW pointed out)

The veteran filmmaker also acknowledged that the reason it performed two months after its release was because it was a celebration of love.

“It is kind of obvious why, but very unusual for a film that’s been in the marketplace for two months to have its biggest single performing day. So it's a celebration of love. It’s a celebration of the movie, at the same time. And it's a celebration of the success of the movie as well.”

Titanic will be back on the big screen starting Friday, February 10th, 2023.