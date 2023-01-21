Gerard Pique spends time with sons after Shakira’s diss track, jam jar revelation

File Footage

Gerard Pique was captured spending some time with his kids after his ex-partner Shakira ridiculed him in her latest song.

The former Barcelona star could be seen driving a car with his kids, Sasha and Milam, whom he shares with the singer, seated at the back.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Pique is spotted wearing a knitted cream jumper paired with a high neck while his hair were left messy.

Pique appearance comes just days after it was reported that Shakira discovered that he was cheating on her through a jar of strawberry jam.

As per report by Show News Today, the Waka Waka singer came home from a trip to find out that someone has eaten from her jar of jam.

Knowing that neither Pique nor her kids like Jam, Shakira deduced that someone else must have eaten it which hinted at her former partner’s infidelity.

Seemingly confirming the report, Shakira referenced the incident in her hotly dropped diss track which shows the head of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro inside her fridge.

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

Mocking Pique’s new love interest Clara Chia Marti, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”



