Gerard Piqué gets cosy with Irina Shayk following messy breakup with Shakira

Gerard Piqué was all smiles as he cosied up to model Irina Shayk for a photo on Thursday, January 19, 2023, amid breakup drama with ex Shakira.

In the picture, shared by Page Six, Piqué got close to Shayk and wrapped his arm around her as they posed for a photo during an NBA game in France.

The former soccer star, 35, was dressed casually in a tan Nike hoodie and black pants. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Shayk looked chic in a black turtleneck sweater, black pants and big silver statement earrings.

The photo comes just days after reports surfaced claiming Shakira broke up with the Spanish footballer, after discovering his alleged infidelity, as she found a jam jar in the fridge. According to ShowNews Today, the footballer and her kids do not like the jam but someone had eaten it while she was away on a trip.

Shakira announced that she was separating from Piqué in June 2022 after nearly 11 years together. They share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. In an interview with Elle Magazine in September, 2022, the singer, 45, shared that the breakup has been difficult for her and her children, dubbing it as “her darkest hour.”

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she told the outlet. “And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

In January, 2023, Page Six reported that Piqué allegedly had an affair with Clara Chia Marti, which ultimately led to the couple’s split.

Meanwhile, according to the outlet, Shayk was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for four years until breaking up in June 2019. They continue to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Moreover, Shayk reportedly wants to get back together with Cooper and have more kids with him. She was also briefly linked to Kanye West in 2021 and Vito Schnabel a year before.