Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley is ‘happy’ with her father ‘up there’

Dolly Parton says she hopes Lisa Marie Presley is resting in peace with her late father, Elvis Presley.

Parton spoke about Lisa Marie’s death during an event in Nashville for her Duncan Hines cake mixes.

“That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla ‘cause I can only imagine, but I knew he’d be waiting for her,” she told Entertainment Tonight, referring to her Instagram statement, posted not long after news of Lisa Marie's death broke last week.

“I thought, ‘Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,’ and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss,” she continued,

“Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her,” she added.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on January 12, 2023, after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

The news came just two days after the late singer appeared during the Golden Globes to support Austin Butler, as he was nominated for his role for portraying her father, Elvis Presley, in his biopic.

Following the death of Lisa Marie, Parton sent her well wishes for the Presley family in an Instagram post. She echoed a similar sentiment, again sending love to Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley.

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” the 76-year-old singer wrote. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”