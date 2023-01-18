King Charles coronation: THIS royal couple to attend ceremony in May

Prince Albert of Monaco has confirmed he and his wife Princess Charlene will attend King Charles coronation in May.
Prince Albert, 64 confirmed their presence in an interview with People magazine, per Hello magazine.
The Prince of Monaco said he and his wife "will definitely" go to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
He said, “I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one. We've maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen's funeral."
"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies.”
King Charles coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London on May 6.
The ceremony will see King Charles officially crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.
