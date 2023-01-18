BIGBANG’s Taeyang is Givenchy 2023 newest global ambassador

BIGBANG’s Taeyang becomes the newest global ambassador for Givenchy.

On January 17, Soompi reported that the luxury French fashion brand officially confirmed that “Givenchy is pleased to announce the appointment of Taeyang as 2023 global ambassador.”

Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams said that, "Taeyang is an inspiring artist—a music pioneer with an authentic, barrier-breaking way of expressing his own personal style, which fits perfectly with today’s Givenchy aesthetic."

Meanwhile, Taeyang also remarked that "I am grateful to be able to start this new chapter of my life with Givenchy. It holds a special meaning to me, as Givenchy is a brand that has inspired me in many ways over the years."

"Matthew has also been a leader in both fashion and culture for many years. I look forward to the exciting ways to collaborate with Givenchy through this partnership, Taeyang continued.

Taeyang became the first male K-pop artist to be named a global ambassador for Givenchy and will be attending Givenchy’s Men’s Fashion Week show in Paris tomorrow.

