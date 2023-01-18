Meghan Markle, Harry ticking off Hollywood elites with their 'drama'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of spilling the beans on Hollywood social circles.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield reveals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their celebrity friends uncomfortable with too much information.
She told Fox News: "I think 'Spare' and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the Hollywood elite.
"Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers?
"I highly doubt it. Did Courteney Cox expect to one day be called out for ‘magic mushroom chocolates’ in ‘Spare?’
"Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts?
"They are putting people in uncomfortable situations.
"Most individuals don't want to pick a side and would prefer to avoid the drama," she noted.
