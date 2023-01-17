Jennifer Lopez shares insight into her ‘stressful’ wedding preps with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez revealed her elopement with Ben Affleck helped her take off the tension of preparing for the actual wedding.

The Marry Me star talked about her own nuptials planning with the Argo star during a press conference for her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

"I think that's why we ran off to Vegas and got married there first," the Hollywood diva said. "Took all the pressure off of the big family wedding that we were having."

She went on to disclose that her intimate Las Vegas wedding with Affleck was planned by him but they worked together while planning their formal three-day Georgia ceremony.

"He has an amazing eye. He has incredible taste," Lopez gushed over her better half. "But everything we do, we try and do it together."

"Planning a wedding is a lot. Very stressful,” she shared.

Lopez will star alongside Josh Duhamel in her upcoming romantic action comedy which will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 27th.