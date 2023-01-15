Gerard Butler shares his experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Gerard Butler revealed Shah Rukh Khan taught him some dance moves

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra once.

The star shared that he is friends with Priyanka. He first saw him a hotel where he was shooting for some movie. “I was actually travelling once, and I am friends with Priyanka Chopra. She was shooting a movie and we stayed in the same hotel. I was there with seven of my friends, and we were up on the balcony and saw them do all the dancing.”

Gerard also recalled his meeting with SRK. “We had a party one night at Shah Rukh Khan's house. And he was showing me how to do the Indian dancing.“

The Angel Has Fallen actor has been a fan of Bollywood films and is very much interested in being a part of one. He added: “I remember around the time of Slumdog Millionaire when I went over. I actually met with the kids from the movie and Priyanka organized this lunch, just to be nice, just as a friend. At that point, I met a bunch of actors and filmmakers and all that to get me in an Indian movie. I want to do an Indian movie, but it's never happened. I haven't had any offers. So here, I'm putting myself out. Will work for food in India, reported IndiaToday.”