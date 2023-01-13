Raye reflects on struggling with panic attacks and PTSD: ‘so isolating’

Raye has recently opened up on how she’s still suffering from panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from being sexually assaulted.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the Call On Me singer revealed that the sexual assault by a music producer at the age of 17 had left the long-lasting effects on her life.
“When I think about the panic attacks, the PTSD...you realise that someone's actions become your burden to carry, and there is nowhere you can put it other than a therapy session,” stated the 25-year-old.
The songstress explained, “That's so isolating. It's not the kind of thing you can bring to the surface easily. You can't hang out with a bunch of friends and be like, 'So guys, do you want to talk about rape today? That's been on my mind a lot!”
“That song [Ice Cream Man] is me bringing it to the surface,” she remarked.
Raye believed that every girl in this music industry “has some sort of story to tell” as she called the studio a “vulnerable space”.
The songstress asserted, “If you say something, you create an enemy who will spread rumours or blacklist you – and you need those connections to open doors for yourself.”
“Even though the people decide very much what's consumed on the outside, inside, the music industry is still very much a gate-kept society,” she added.
