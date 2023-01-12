Robert Downey Jr. transforms into a redhead for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. completely changed his look for role as a redhead old man in HBO's upcoming The Sympathizer.
Robert Downey Jr. was snapped at his show's Los Angeles set on Thursday, January 12, in receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows.
According to People, the actor was dressed in an old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes.
The Sympathizer is a historical drama-thriller centers around a half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande). Sandra Oh also plays a role in the series, based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name.
The 57 year old will continue his transformation on the loop as he will feature in multiple supporting roles.
Emily Ratajkowski mingles with a mysterious and handsome looking fella
Brad Pitt leaves stars at the 80th Golden Globe Awards awestruck with his dashing personality
Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir Spare has managed to break records and become the fastest-selling non-fiction book...
Tom Cruise co-star Jay Ellis recalls working with the superstar in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Veterans and relatives of soldiers have been calling out Prince Harry after the Duke detailed killing of the Taliban
James Cameron talks about the ‘difficult challenge’ to convince Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Titanic’