Kanye West spots with mystery blonde spark cosy rumours

Kanye West dined with a mystery woman at a swanky hotel in Beverly Hills, sparking relationship rumours after recently breaking up with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

According to TMZ, the father-of-four was seen having a stimulating conversation with the unknown blonde woman inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills while enjoying meals together.

The report further adds the duo seemed comfortable with each other as they ate while talking. The 45-year-old has been frequently seen at the hotel, raising speculations that the rapper turned the hotel into his temporary home.

Meanwhile, the mystery blonde woman is still unidentified. However, the woman was spotted with the Donda hitmaker earlier this week when they went into the hotel.

The gossip outlet also pointed out the pair hadn't been seen together earlier. Therefore, if their meetings blossomed into a relationship, then it is new.

Amid the seemingly new romance, West's most recent partner Juliana Nalú broke up after his anti-Semitic tirades and praise for Hitler.

It is pertinent to mention that a new report claimed that Ye could stand to lose millions from the lawsuits via default judgments as he constantly ghosted former lawyers. While still did not hire new ones to represent him.