David, Victoria Beckham plan to relocate from Costwolds home due to noisy traffic

File footage

David and Victoria Beckham are planning to relocate from their lavish Costwolds mansion after being disturbed by the increase in noisy traffic.



The popular British couple, who lives in their £31 million London mansion, often spends their weekends at the Costwolds property, worth nearly £6 million.

However, it has been reported that the former British star footballer, 47, and the posh designer, 48, are said to have taken issue with the traffic and disturbance caused by celebrity hot spot Soho Farmhouse.

While the exclusive members club opened before the Beckhams moved in, the number of visitors is said to have grown over the last two years.

The popular venue has been visited by the likes of James Corden and Meghan Markle, with people to drive past the Beckhams' property to get there.

David and Victoria are now thought to be looking for another property near the village of Great Tew.

A source close to the couple revealed, "David and Victoria adore their barn and they absolutely love Great Tew, but the traffic and noise that comes from it has made it very difficult to live there."

The insider added that the couple "love going to the Cotswolds,” adding that, "They think it’s time to find another property to spend their weekends in, just not too far away.”

"It is such a shame – so much love has gone into that house and they got it just how they wanted it. It is their sanctuary," the source told The Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether David and Victoria will sell their Grade II listed farmhouse, or rent the property out.