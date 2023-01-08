BTS’ Suga gives ARMY a glimpse of his friendship tattoo: See pic

BTS star Suga exposed his friendship tattoo for the very first time in his latest post.
In the shared shirtless pictures by Suga on his Instagram, ARMY was able to find the idol’s friendship tattoo '7' was engraved on his neck.
Suga is the only member of BTS who had not shown his unity tattoo and the last to be discovered by the ARMY.
The South Koran band BTS in June 2022 revealed that each member had gotten a '7' tattooed on different parts of their body as a sign of their brotherhood and unity among them.
Recently, the BTS leader RM in his interview shared that BTS members don’t like tattoos, but they all got a tattoo on different body parts.
"With that in mind, although we can’t reach a hasty conclusion, we will work very hard to reunite again soon and show what only we can do," RM added.
