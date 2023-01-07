RAYE is so ‘grateful’ as she bags her first ever Number 1 with single Escapism

Raye has made her fans proud as she reached the top of the charts for the first time with her new single Escapism, which features singer 070 Shake.

The hitmaker, 25, was overcome with emotion as she learned of her top spot, telling the media outlet that she had been 'crying all day' and was 'so grateful'.

It comes months after she left her record label to go independent, accusing them of stopping her from releasing an album.

She parted ways from former record label Polydor in 2022 after accusing them of stopping her from releasing an album for seven years.

And talking to MailOnline, the artist expressed her gratitude for the recognition and joy to have released the single on her own as an independent artist.

The star explained: 'I think, in a way I kind of feel like a new artist. You know, with 3 songs out in the world about to release her debut album. I think it's a different thing being in control of your career and being free to express yourself.

Continuing: 'And then release music tied at your own time rather than what other people think is best and what they want you to do. So that, it's just such a reward.'

RAYE also continued that the Number 1 has had quite the emotional impact on her, admitting that she has been 'crying all day'.