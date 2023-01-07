James Gunn announces he is writing a new DC TV show

In a post about his day on Twitter, James Gunn claimed that, according to Fox News, he spent the day writing for an undisclosed DC TV show.
James shared a gif of a tired kid on Twitter to indicate his tiring day. In the caption, he revealed that he wrote one-third of an unannounced DC TV show, did reference acting for Rocket, attended two meetings of DC Studios, and checked around 100 VFX shots.
James wrote, "My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings."
There have not been any insider reports about this show as Gunn and Safran are expected to unveil their DC universe plan spanning film and TV toward the end of the month.
James Gunn was recently appointed as the new co-chief of DC along with Peter Safran and they both are building an eight to ten-year plan for DC, as announced by Gunn on his social media.
