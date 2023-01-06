‘Euphoria’s Cassie desires for more scenes with one character in season 3

FileFootage

Euphoria famed actress Sydney Sweeney is expecting more scenes of Cassie with one fan-favorite character based on his connection to her sister.



The 25-year-old American actress is hoping that her character Cassie gets more scenes with one particular character in Euphoria's future seasons.

Although, this HBO series is mainly focused on Rue played by Zendaya, other cast members of the show also get the spotlight as the story of their lives unfolds.

Especially, Sweeney's Cassie stood out in Euphoria season 2 among the others for her growing obsession with her best friend's ex-boyfriend Nate played by Jacob Elordi.

However, some Euphoria character combinations haven't interacted as much as others, which is expectable based on the friendships explored in the show.

During an appearance in a British GQ video, Sweeney was asked why her character does not have much scenes with Angus Cloud's Fezco, who is playing the friendly and unassuming drug dealer and also shares a charming bond with Cassie’s sister Lexi played by Maude Apatow.

“I have been saying this, I ask Sam [Levinson] all the time to please somehow connect Cassie and Fezco. I’m hoping maybe next season, I will.” She responded.