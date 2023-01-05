Jamie Lynn Spears developed self-esteem issues because of Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears said she struggled with “self-esteem” issues while growing up in shadow of her famous sister Britney Spears.
During the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the Zoey 101 alum talked about not having her own identity.
“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” Jamie said during the first episode of the reality show.
“I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself,” she added.
Clarifying her statement, Jamie Lynn further said in a confessional that she is “extremely proud” of Britney’s fame and success but wants to have her “own identity.”
Jamie went on to say that she wants to “be seen as [her] own person,” adding, “I struggle with self-esteem all the time.”
This comes after Britney heaped praises on Jamie in an Instagram post for “being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory” which some fans took as sarcasm.
