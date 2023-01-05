Ellie Goulding responds back to rumors of cheating on Ed Sheeran after years

Ellie Goulding has finally broke the silence on rumors of cheating on Ed Seeran with Niall Horan.

On December 30, 2022 the 36-year-old singer posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to the Harry Styles song As It Was, then a fan accused the British singer of cheating on Sheeran, 31.

He alleged that Goulding cheated on the Shape of You singer with the former One Direction singer, Niall Horan in 2013.

“Can’t believe u cheated on Ed with Niall but slay fr,” he wrote. Goulding quickly responded and shut down the claims, writing, “False!!!! But also slay.”

The Goodness Gracious singer and Perfect artist first fueled dating rumors in 2013, when they were seen holding hands while seated together at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the event, Goulding denied the rumors and that the both of them were just good pals and nothing more.

“I love that holding hands with my friends means we’re an item,” she tweeted shortly after rumors of a romance began.

“In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #expletive”

However, a month later Sheeran claimed that the pair were briefly an item.“I mean, normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends.” he stated during an interview with Click 98.9. “It was going on. And now it’s not.”

Goulding and Horan, meanwhile, sparked relationship rumors in August when The Mirror reported that they were seen enjoying PDA at the V Festival in England.

One year later, Sheeran released the single Don’t, and its meaningful lyrics were seemingly about infidelity, therefore, fans speculated that the song was based on him, Goulding and Horan.

However Goulding denied the rumored relationships with Horan and Sheeran in 2015, insisting that she was never officially dating the Everything Has Changed crooner.

“I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed,” Goulding told Elle U.K. at the time. “I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”