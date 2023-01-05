Prince Harry says Prince William physically attacked him after calling Meghan 'rude'

Prince Harry has reportedly accused his elder brother, Prince William, of altercation.

As per the Guardian, the Duke of Sussex has detailed a physical fight between the brother right before he left for America.

Memoir, "Spare," reveals how the future King grabbed Harry by the collar, and knocked him to the ground. Harry also ripped his necklace in the process.

The Duke claims the altercation took place when William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive" during his visit to Nottingham Cottage.

Prince Harry admits that he blamed William for behaving like an 'heir' and being inconsiderate to his situation.

The fight then took place in the kitchen and Harry claims to suffer from visible injuries.

'Spare' goes out next week.