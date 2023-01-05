Addison Rae rocks a shimmery gown while vacating in Japan with boyfriend Omer Fedi

TikToker Addison Rae modeled in a shimmery dress in New Year getaway to Japan with current boyfriend Omer Fedi.
Addison Rae turned heads with her fashion statement during her holiday trip in Japan as she posted a photo dump on Instagram, on January 4.
As per People, Addison was dressed in a yellow shimmery dress that had a small turtle neck and floated all the way down her body to the floor, covering her feet and arms fully.
The back of the dress had a diamond-shaped cutout at her shoulders that gave it an alluring touch. To complete her look she had her hair in an updo.
