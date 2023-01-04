Emily Ratajkowski says men do not want 'independent partners'

Emily Ratajkowski says she is disappointed after dating men.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, the supermodel expressed her 'hatred' for 'men in particular' who think they want an 'independent partner.'

“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,'” Ratajkowski added.

“They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” the model added. “And then you’re just back to square one.”

Ratajkowski then added that she can 'understand dating women' instead and have a 'respectful' relationship.