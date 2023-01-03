Rihanna makes plans for her son’s safety at Super Bowl performance

File footage

Rihanna is gearing up for her much-anticipated Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12, and fans are already excited.

The Diamonds singer, 34, who will be making her debut at the major NFL event back, will bring her son, whose name is yet to be decided, to the show.

According to HollywoodLIfe, a source revealed, “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world.”

The source also shared that Rihanna is already looking at options to ensure her son is safe at the show.

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

Rihanna shares her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, as per reports, the rapper will also be on hand to take care of their son.

Rihanna and Rocky were linked up again romantically in 2020 after seemingly having a relationship in 2013. The pair announced they were expecting their first child in Jan. 2022