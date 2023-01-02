Chris Pratt shows new moustache look as he celebrates 2023 with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt shared a new look with moustache as he celebrated New Year with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Sunday, January 1, Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share his New Year picture where he appear to pose cheerfully alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to Daily Mail, the Jurassic World actor wished his 40.3 million followers a, "healthy, happy, and blessed," New Year, while Katherine, 33, also shared the same photo on her own Instagram page.

Chris captioned his post, "New year, new stache, same us. Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed New Year!"

In the picture shared by both of them, the couple sat close to each other at a restaurant table placed outside on a dimly lit patio.



The 43 year old actor also posted on Saturday as he and his wife bundled up in stylish winter ensembles during a snowy mountain getaway.

Chris went for stylish comfort, wearing a classic, white button up shirt that was left partially open at the very top. His face was resting against Katherine's as the couple flashed big smiles towards the camera, with his right hand gently resting on his wife's arm.









