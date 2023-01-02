Netflix ‘The Witcher’ showrunner says upcoming Season 3 may be split in two parts

Netflix’s The Witcher fans may have to wait a little longer for all the episodes for its upcoming third season.

In an interview with the Collider, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that it was a possibility that the upcoming season will be divided into two parts given the continued VFX challenges.

The show creator divulged that she anticipates “at least seven more months of post-production before Season 3’s release, which might weigh in favour of splitting the season.”

During the interview, Lauren was also joined by Declan De Barra, who is a co-creator of The Witcher: Blood Origin with her. The duo were asked when the next season will be available and if Netflix might release the episodes in two parts.

“We haven't discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out,” said Lauren.

“I do think that, obviously, we don't put anything out that we're not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it'll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So, God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we'll see what happens.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a Netflix show has been split into two parts for other reasons. Per the outlet, while Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities released episodes in pairs as part of a thematic build-up, the Duffer Brothers opted to split Stranger Things Season 4 into two parts, in part to allow the VFX team time to complete work on the final episodes.