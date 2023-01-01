Drake arrest rumours in Sweden flood Internet amid Insta video

Drake is known for his quirky Instagram posts. However, speculations sparked when the rapper posted a video of apparently being arrested by the Swedish police.
However, the face of the person is not visible, but he was seen escorted by the officials.
The seemingly arrest footage kicked off intense rumours on social media about the Canadian rapper having been detained in Sweden due to possession of marijuana. "Free Drake" also began trending on Twitter shortly.
But the Grammy winner rep confirmed to XXL that the rap star had not been arrested.
However, after a few days of rumours, the Started From The Bottom rapper shared a post on Instagram of a letter allegedly from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board.
The paper mentioned various things, including the recipient's imprisonment after being suspected of a crime.
Kendrick Lamar was raised in Compton, California
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome New Year at a restaurant in New York
Gwyneth Paltrow soak in the sun in tropical getaway with mother and two kids
Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron flatter with their impressive performances and stylish looks
Alia Bhatt had her own kind of New Year celebration
Kathy Griffin was fired from her annual New Year’s co-hosting gig in 2017