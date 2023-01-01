Psychic predicts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce: report

A psychic who had predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death, has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'eventually break-up'.
Craig Hamilton-Parker, dubbed the ‘new Nostradamus’, told Metro UK that Meghan’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex will begin to fracture and they’ll eventually break-up, leading the father of Archie and Lilibet to become a ‘deeply troubled’ man.
He also predicted that the Duchess of Sussex will also end up with her own Oprah-style chat show.
According to the publication, Craig Hamilton-Parker had correctly predicted the corona virus pandemic, Brexit, Donald Trump becoming US president and even the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.
Most recently, he saw a ‘vision’ of King Charles being hit by eggs, which came true weeks later.
Craig predictions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come amid reports there is a rift between the California-based royal couple.
Dwayne Johnson reveals what he’s teaching his daughters about the ‘beautiful mana & mayhem’ of interactions
K-pop band BLACKPINK is reportedly in talks to leave YG Entertainment
TC Candler announces the list of '100 Most Handsome Faces' of 2022
Presley Gerber split from girlfriend Lexi Wood more than two weeks ago after he teased a possible engagement after...
Harry reposed confidence in stranger after losing trust in royal family as he left Canada
Harry thinks Meghan and Diana's pregnancies were coincidentally announced on Valentine's Day